VanVleet scores career-high 36 as Raptors win again

ORLANDO (WREX) — Rockford native Fred VanVleet set a new career-high as he scored 36 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 107-103 win over the Miami Heat in a Monday matinee inside the NBA's bubble.

VanVleet played 42 minutes, hitting 8-16 from the floor, including 7-12 from 3-point range. He also sank all 13 of his free throw attempts. VanVleet rounded out his stat sheet with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and a late steal to help seal the victory.

The Raptors have won both of their games in the bubble so far, beating the Lakers in their opener Saturday night. Next up, they take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday night.