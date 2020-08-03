Trial begins for man accused of killing transgender teen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor says the man accused in the 2017 killing of a transgender teen whose body was set on fire in southwest Missouri told law enforcement officers that he tried to make the death “quick and painless.” The Springfield News-Leader reports that in opening statements neither side disputed at a bench trial that began Monday that Andrew Vrba killed 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld. The prosecution contends the killing was premeditated, while the defense countered that it was not premeditated. The 21-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in the killing.