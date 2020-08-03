Tests: 2.5% of Italians had COVID-19, far more in the north

ROME (AP) — Antibody testing in Italy indicates that nearly 1.5 million people, or about 2.5% of the population, have had the coronavirus. But officials said Monday that huge geographic variations in the results confirmed a nationwide lockdown was “absolutely crucial” to preventing the country’s south from getting slammed as badly as its north. The Health Ministry and the national statistics agency based their assessment on tests performed between May 25 and July 15 on a sample of nearly 65,000 Italians selected for their location, age and type of work. The government did the testing to understand how widely the virus circulated in the first country in the West to be overwhelmed by COVID-19.