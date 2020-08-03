Steve McQueen sets 3 premieres at New York Film Festival

Three original films by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen will debut at the New York Film Festival this year, organizers said Monday. The “12 Years a Slave” director will get the opening night slot for the 1980s-set music romance “Lovers Rock” in addition to two other premieres for films in his “Small Axe” anthology series. McQueen’s series is comprised of five films telling stories about London’s West Indian community from the 1960s to the mid-1980s. Dates have yet to be set for the 58th edition of the New York Film Festival because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but organizers say that specifics will be announced in the coming weeks.