Sopel finds post-NHL purpose in sharing story about dyslexia

Former NHL defenseman Brent Sopel is drawing upon the lifelong challenges he faced in dealing with dyslexia to help others. The 2010 Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks summoned the courage to share some of the darkest moments of his life in a recently released 25-minute documentary. Sopel’s intent is to inform those with dyslexia that they are not alone and have the strength to overcome their struggles. Having dealt with alcoholism and drug abuse following his retirement from hockey, Sopel has found a new sense of purpose in his left, one he describes as more important than winning the Cup.