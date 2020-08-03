Serbian parliament convenes after elections, amid protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s new parliament has convened amid protests by some opposition parties and far-right groups claiming that the parliamentary election, overwhelmingly won by the ruling populists, was rigged. Dozens of protesters booed and jeered Monday at the lawmakers arriving to the inaugural session in the domed downtown parliament building. Police sealed off much of the area in front of the assembly to prevent a repeat of violent protests last month at the same location against the increasingly autocratic rule of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party swept the June 21 parliamentary election that was boycotted by several of the main opposition parties.