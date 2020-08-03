Rockford City Council takes first step toward introducing body cameras to police department

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Monday night's Rockford City Council meeting, a memorandum was read by Finance and Personnel Committee Chairman Alderman Kevin Frost.

The memorandum was a recommendation from the Community Relations Commission to move forward with body cameras for the city police department.

"I believe it will even further add transparency for both our citizens and police," said Mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara says while the step toward implementing body cameras is important, he believes it's just the beginning. The Community Relations Commission is focusing in on the department's use of force policies, compiling their report for potential changes.

"[They are] going line by line, working with our police department, working with citizens coming to those meetings, working with experts," says McNamara.

The mayor says these discussions and listening sessions are focusing on issues like how law enforcement responds to a mental health crisis call, along with areas to improve transparency.

"How we provide data, the transparency of that data. The complaint process and citizen engagement."

McNamara says these reports and recommendations from the CRC will be presented to the council where aldermen can ultimately make those "yes" votes for policy change. A process the mayor says will ultimately be most successful with more people at the table.

"We are working to talk to as many folks as we can, listen to them, and then act," says McNamara. "I think tonight, in a very small tangible way, body cameras is one item. That's the very beginning."

The item now heads to the Finance and Personnel Committee which will consider it next Monday.