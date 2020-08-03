Rock House Kids to start mural project with local grant money

ROCKFORD (WREX) – Rock House Kids will be set to start a mural project thanks to a local grant.

Rock House Kids will receive a $500 'Our Journey Micro-Grant.'

The money was raised after the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and Rockford Area Arts Council teamed up with the Rockford Art Deli to provide for local arts programs.

Rock House Kids Executive Director, Deanna “Dee” Lacny said, “We are so excited our dream of getting a mural has finally come to fruition thanks to local support! The mural is definitely going to brighten up and beautify the neighborhood and we hope this will inspire others to want to do more beautification projects.”

Rock House Kids provides evening programming, hot meals, take-home food bags, and daily essentials to more than 250 inner-city kids of Rockford, four evenings a week. It is funded through donations.

For more information about the Rock House Kids programs, visit their website at rockhousekids.org