Q&A: TikTok saga continues with Microsoft talks. Now what?

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft, known primarily for its work software like Windows and Office, is in talks to buy TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has raised national-security concerns for U.S. officials. The U.S. government is effectively forcing ByteDance, TikTok’s owner, to try to sell. President Donald Trump has threatened a “ban” on TikTok and other administration officials and lawmakers of both parties have said they are concerned because the app is owned by a Chinese company. It’s unclear what shape such a ban would take or whether the sale will go through. TikTok’s users are posting videos saying they are upset and angry.