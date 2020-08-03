Poland’s top court confirms Duda’s election for president

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Supreme Court of Poland has upheld the reelection of President Andrzej Duda after deciding that complaints about the validity of the country’s presidential election were insufficient to void the results. The ruling paves the way for Duda to take the oath of office before both chambers of parliament on Thursday. The court evaluated some 6,000 election complaints from voters and from the team of the candidate Duda faced in a runoff, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. Duda won 51.03% of the vote and Trzaskowski 48.97% in the July 12 election. It found 92 of the alleged violations justified, but said in Monday’s ruling that the irregularities did not affect the election’s outcome.