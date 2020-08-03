Nevada passes bill to mail all voters ballots amid pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Legislature has passed a bill that would add Nevada to a growing list of states that will mail all active voters ballots in the November 2020 election amid the coronavirus pandemic. After the state’s decision to limit the number of polling places in the June primary led to voters standing in line for hours, the bill passed Sunday requires counties open additional polling places. Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to sign it into law. The Democratic-controlled Legislature passed the bill on a party-line vote, with Republicans dismayed with provisions that changed laws governing ballot collection.