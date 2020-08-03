Local leaders react to Facebook comment made by Rep. John Cabello

ROCKFORD (WREX)—After a comment made by State Representative John Cabello on Facebook causes controversy, some local leaders are speaking up. On Saturday, a Facebook user thanked Rep. Cabello for holding a Back the Blue rally. In his comment, he asked Cabello "now is it the time to lock and load? Asking for a friend". Cabello responded by saying "not yet but be ready". Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney says he does not agree with the comments Cabello made.

"The comments themselves were just unhelpful. This is coming from someone who is in John's party, I like John, I don't have any issues on a personal level, but I fundamentally disagree on law enforcement officers making comments like that," said Haney.

Local attorney Dave Vella is running against Cabello this upcoming election. He says he does not agree with the comment Cabello made.

"We are in the middle of a pandemic. People are worried about policing right now, there is a protest in the streets, and this kind of extreme rhetoric is dangerous and I think it was ill-advised," said Vella.

Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement on Sunday condemning Cabello for this comment. Monday, he said everyone, including leaders in the community, needs to understand the impact their words have. He also says now is the time to stick together as a community.

"Right now, we have a huge need to fill this massive void in our community of the threads of the fabric that bring us together and there is a number of areas that we should be focusing on that bring us together," said McNamara.

WREX 13 did reach out to Cabello on Monday. He says was unable to comment at the time, but did say the original response he made on Sunday regarding the comment stands. In it, he says "some posters on Facebook have implied means that I was advocating for violence. Not only do I reject that interpretation but I will not yield my support for law enforcement". You can find his full statement here.