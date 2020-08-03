Judge: ‘Discriminatory’ to deny Puerto Rico access to US aid

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny Puerto Ricans living in the U.S. territory access to three federal welfare programs in a major decision cheered by many. However, the judge on Monday also granted a two-month administrative stay of the injunction at the federal government’s request. That means his decision for now will only apply to the nine plaintiffs in the case. Legal experts warned that they expect the U.S. government to appeal the decision, and if unsuccessful, to take it as far as the U.S. Supreme Court given the millions of dollars at stake.