Italian American group wants Columbus statues gone forever

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Italian-American group is calling for the permanent removal of statues of Christopher Columbus from the city. Italian American Heritage Society of Chicago president Gabriel Piemonte says Columbus as a symbol is dead and Italian Americans do not want it. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered the removal of three statues of Columbus following violent protests at one statue in Grant Park and the painting of graffiti at another in the Little Italy neighborhood. The third statue removed had escaped the attention of demonstrators because of its location in a neighborhood little visited by tourists. Lightfoot has said the removal of the statues was temporary.