Israeli military strike likely kills 4 militants from Syria

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has thwarted an infiltration attempt from Syria, likely killing four suspected militants it accused of trying to plant explosives. A military spokesman says Monday that Israeli troops had been in ambush following “irregular” activity in the Golan Heights and opened fire on the suspects, some of whom were armed, after observing them placing the explosives on the ground. The incident comes amid heightened tensions following a recent Israeli airstrike that killed a Hezbollah fighter in Syria.