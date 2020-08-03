Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaias is near hurricane strength early Monday as it approaches the Carolinas, just a day after bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida’s east coast. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday but still hit Florida with heavy rain and flooding as state officials dealt with surging cases of the coronavirus. The National Hurricane Service said Monday morning that the storm is growing stronger again as it moves toward the Carolinas with maximum sustained winds around 70 mph. Both North and South Carolina are due for up to 6 inches of rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes Monday.