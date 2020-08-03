Illinois launches $5M ad campaign to encourage mask wearing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has launched a $5 million advertising campaign to remind people to cover their faces in public to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has had a resurgence in the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday unveiled the “It Only Works if You Wear It” campaign that will run on traditional and social media. Pritzker has required face coverings since May 1 for people who go into public situations where it’s difficult to maintain safe distances to slow transmission. Experts say face coverings help protect the wearers and the people around them.