Event at Rockford Speedway draws criticism for lack of masks, gathering

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Irresponsible, that's what the Winnebago County Health Department said on Monday about a large event over the weekend that featured many people not wearing masks at the Rockford Speedway.

On Sunday, a New Jersey-based, high-end, car show company rented out the grassy area at the Rockford Speedway. Another group rented out the track.

"We didn't think it was going to be this big," Ranger Ramirez, the CEO of Elite Tuner, said.

The car show pre-sold 800 tickets, but despite the brief periods of rain, even more tickets were bought at the entrance, prompting concerns from residents and the County Health Department.

On Monday afternoon, Winnebago County's Public Health Administrator addressed the concerns in a news conference.

"That would not be something we would ever endorse or support at the health department," Dr. Sandra Martell said.

The health department also says the Speedway was only allowed to hold races and was not authorized to hold special events, like the car show. And another part of the issue, is a discrepancy in the amount people allowed within confines of the Speedway.

"I believe the state is 20 [percent], but the way we suggested the seating, the way they [the health department] suggested it, actually worked out to 28 percent," David Deery, the General Manager of the Rockford Speedway, said.

The percentages Deery was referring to deal with how many people can sit in the grandstands. Per Illinois COVID-19 regulations, 20 percent is the allotted amount. The Rockford Speedway had submitted a plan for 28 percent capacity, which Deery said was on par with the Rockford Rivets plan. According to the health department, Deery's submission came prior to the announcement of the guidelines, meaning the answer for him was 20 percent.

Deery says he was never informed.

But that was far from the only concern regarding Sunday's event. Cameras for 13WREX picked up quite a few people who ignored the order when it came to masks, even though signs were posted.

"Masks are required unless you can socially distance," Deery said.

Both Deery and Ramirez said wearing masks is difficult to police.

"After we enforce it, we cannot make anybody wear a mask," Ramirez said. "We can't go around, 'You gotta wear a mask, you gotta wear a mask, you gotta wear a mask.'"

Ramirez added people were asked to wear masks while they visited his booth. Temperature checks were conducted during the morning rush to get in, but a dead battery forced at least some of them to stop. Ramirez also added, hand sanitizer was provided.

However, regarding mask enforcement, Dr. Martell made it clear, it's on the host and the organizer to enforce the mask mandate or find other ways to do so.

"Make sure they have the necessary security if they need assistance with that," Dr. Martell said.

While many of the attendees were from outside of Winnebago County, Dr. Martell said it's on all of us to get past this virus.

Deery said this year, the Rockford Speedway has been hosting races since late-June, but Monday morning, the health department said it can no longer hold events with more than one vendor until COVID-19 clears.