Cubs slugger Bryant returns following stomach ailment

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant is following through on his own words when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Bryant is back in the starting lineup against Kansas City after missing two games with a stomach ailment. The 28-year-old Bryant had thanked Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas after he self-reported possible coronavirus symptoms. He then spoke up when he himself wasn’t feeling well Saturday, and he had to sit out while he worked his way through Major League Baseball’s pandemic protocols.