Court: Hugo Chávez’s former nurse hid gold in secret vault

MIAMI (AP) — Court records in Liechtenstein obtained by The Associated Press show that Claudia Díaz, who once served as a nurse for former Venezuela President Hugo Chávez, is accused of transferring millions of dollar out of the socialist country by purchasing gold bars through a shell company in the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. That company bought 250 gold bars that were stored in a vault in the tiny European country that has become a banking magnet for the world’s uber-rich. Those transactions are now at the center of an international criminal investigation into the network of shell companies and dodgy Swiss bankers that have helped turn Venezuela into one of the world’s most corrupt countries.