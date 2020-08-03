City Market to expand boundaries to separate protesters, attendees

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District will allow City Market to expand its boundaries to separate protesters and market go-ers.

Last week, City Market was canceled in anticipation for planned protests that had been occurring during the market.

“Closing Rockford City Market for a week provided us some time to formulate a plan and have some critical discussions since being thrust into this difficult situation,” Rockford Park District Board President Scott Olson said.

Even though the market was canceled last Friday, protesters still demonstrated. Multiple protesters were arrested by the end of the night.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and other city leaders approached the park district and Rockford Police Chief Theo Glover last week to close Joe Marino Park and Waterside Park during City Market, the park district said.

Temporarily closing the two parks on Friday evenings would create 'a safety buffer between customers, vendors, and protestors and allow Rockford City Market to take place,' according to the park district.

While the Rockford Park District wants to keep the parks open to the public, the Waterside Park is owned by both the City of Rockford and the park district. So, the park district said they can justify the city occupying the space on Friday night for the market season.

The Rockford Park District said 'lawlessness, aggression, bullhorns, or sirens' will not be allowed and enforced by Rockford Park District Police, the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

“We ask that people respect the parks and keep them free from illegal activity or inappropriate behavior," said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine. "We urge protesters to keep the parks free from profanity, vulgarity, and adhere to the park ordinances which is exactly what is happening at Food Truck Tuesday at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens.”

The Rockford Park District plans to share District’s position and policies on park use with protesters, authorities said.