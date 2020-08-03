China, Australia spar on Twitter over South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — In recent developments in the South China Sea, Chinese and Australian diplomats sparred on Twitter over Beijing’s actions in the waters following Australia’s endorsement of a U.S. statement that it would recognize virtually none of China’s territorial claims there. Meanwhile, China said that long-range bombers were among the aircraft that took part in recent aerial drills over the South China Sea and U.S. and Australian ministers pledged to renew and strengthen a united front against China and what they termed Beijing’s malign behavior throughout the region and beyond.