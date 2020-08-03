Chicago Police: Suspect arrested in slaying of 9-year-old

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and hope to secure charges against him within days. Janari Ricks was shot in the chest as he played with friends outside his home in Cabrini-Green on Friday night. Police Superintendent David Brown said Monday that the suspect was arrested after people in the community came forward with information. Police say Janari was not the intended target. An alderman who represents the neighborhood says the suspect and his intended target knew each other and that both used to live in the area.