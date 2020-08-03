Bryant homers, Mills shines as surging Cubs beat Royals 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 for their fourth consecutive win. Javier Báez had a sacrifice fly and a nice play in the field as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 8-2 for the first time since 2016. Bryant also doubled in the first after missing two games with a stomach ailment. Kansas City wasted a solid performance by Danny Duffy, who pitched six innings of one-run ball.