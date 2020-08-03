BOYCOTT GAMES: Former US water polo star looks back on 1980

CHICAGO (AP) — Peter Schnugg was one of the top water polo players in the world in the 1970s but he never got a chance to play in the Olympics. He had one last shot in 1980. That is until the U.S. decided to boycott the games in protest of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. Schnugg was on the board for the Athletes’ Advisory Council to the U.S. Olympic Committee at the time, so he was part of the conversations in the run-up to the decision. And what happened had a long-lasting effect on him. Schnugg says it left him “with a bad taste” for politics.