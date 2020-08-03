Islamic State attack on Afghan prison, killing 11, rages on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Authorities say an Islamic State group attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan holding hundreds of its members is raging on after killing at least 11 people in fighting overnight. Another 42 people have been wounded in the gun battle that began Sunday night in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. A suicide car bombing initially targeted the entrance gate of the prison in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s provincial capital some 115 kilometers west of the capital, Kabul. Islamic State militants then opened fire on Afghan security forces guarding the facility.