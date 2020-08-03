Wall Street rises with global markets; Big Tech leads again

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is starting August with more gains, and U.S. stocks are climbing in early Monday trading following encouraging reports from around the world on the economy. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in morning trading, tacking more gains onto its four-month winning streak, with Big Tech once again leading the way. Treasury yields also ticked higher in a sign of lessened pessimism. Reports showed that European manufacturing returned to growth in July, which helped to lift markets globally. The gains built after a follow-up report showed U.S. manufacturing growth accelerated last month at a faster pace than economists expected.