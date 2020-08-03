Appeals court: NOAA can’t make rules for offshore fish farms

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal appeals court in New Orleans upholds a decision that threw out rules to regulate fish farms in the Gulf of Mexico. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that the law giving authority over fisheries to the National Oceanic and Atmopsheric Administration does not also let it set rules for fish farms. NOAA says it is reviewing the decision. An attorney for people who challenged the rules says that unless Congress passes an aquaculure law, he thinks it’s “the final nail in the coffin for industrial aquaculture in federal waters.”