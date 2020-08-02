Venezuelan coalition opposed to Maduro rejects upcoming vote

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A coalition of political parties in Venezuela led by U.S.-backed Juan Guaidó says it won’t participate in upcoming congressional elections called by officials loyal to President Nicolás Maduro. A group of 27 opposition parties on Sunday said they reject the December election as “fraud.” The vote will determine control of the National Assembly led by Guaidó and the only branch of Venezuela’s government that Maduro doesn’t control. The coalition wants Venezuelans to unite behind a fresh push against what they call Maduro’s “dictatorship.” Guaidó launched an attempt to oust Maduro last year, but the president retains control over the military and other major institutions.