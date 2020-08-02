UIC wraps up oral history project on former Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (AP) — Library officials at the University of Illinois at Chicago have wrapped up a two-year oral history project chronicling the leadership of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. The project includes 45 interviews with political advisors, chiefs of staff, family and former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. The interviews took place from 2017 and 2019 after the university was chosen to house Daley’s papers from his 22 years in office. In a news release, university officials say a website with the information will be ready in the fall as the library isn’t open to researchers during the coronavirus pandemic.