Thriavong edges Dofflemyer to win Women’s City Tournament

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rochelle senior Megan Thiravong took home the championship crown today after winning the Women's City Tournament at Aldeen Golf Course Sunday.

She held off two-time tournament champion Hui-Chong Dofflemyer to win it. Thiravong has been a big fan of Dofflemyer from a young age, which makes this win that much more meaningful.

“The win wasn't as important as it was to play with some of my role models here in Rockford, i absolutely adore Hui-Chong," said Thiravong. "I've looked up to her since I was Eleven."

Thiravong held a one stroke lead for most of the day, but didn't seem phased on the big stage playing a veteran golfer.

"I love having my dad here with me (who caddied for Megan) he knows when I'm getting a little bit frustrated," said Thiravong."He'll nudge me on the shoulder and say 'hey little one your eyebrows are starting to become one, so he helped me throughout the round."

Thiravong, who currently has five college offers on the table, is excited for her senior season coming up in the fall.