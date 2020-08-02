 Skip to Content

Thriavong edges Dofflemyer to win Women’s City Tournament

Updated
Last updated today at 9:22 pm
8:37 pm News, Top Sports Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rochelle senior Megan Thiravong took home the championship crown today after winning the Women's City Tournament at Aldeen Golf Course Sunday.

She held off two-time tournament champion Hui-Chong Dofflemyer to win it. Thiravong has been a big fan of Dofflemyer from a young age, which makes this win that much more meaningful.

“The win wasn't as important as it was to play with some of my role models here in Rockford, i absolutely adore Hui-Chong," said Thiravong. "I've looked up to her since I was Eleven."

Thiravong held a one stroke lead for most of the day, but didn't seem phased on the big stage playing a veteran golfer.

"I love having my dad here with me (who caddied for Megan) he knows when I'm getting a little bit frustrated," said Thiravong."He'll nudge me on the shoulder and say 'hey little one your eyebrows are starting to become one, so he helped me throughout the round."

Thiravong, who currently has five college offers on the table, is excited for her senior season coming up in the fall.

Megan Thiravong and Hui-Chong Dofflemyer pose with their trophies.
Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

Related Articles

Skip to content