Tamar Braxton pays tribute to boyfriend for ‘saving my life’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tamar Braxton is thanking her boyfriend for saving her life after her hospitalization last month. Braxton posted a lengthy message on social media late Saturday that paid tribute to David Adefeso being her “angel on earth.” She said she is grateful for Adefeso who found her “lifeless” in their home, saying it “couldn’t have been easy” for him. The R&B singer did not provide details about her hospitalization. Police have only said they responded to a medical emergency at the downtown Los Angeles high rise that she calls home. The 43-year-old Braxton called Adefeso and her 7-year-old son a priority.