Showers return Monday morning with cooler highs into the Mid-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for the Stateline through Monday. However, sunshine and fall-like cooler temperatures will come and go before summer returns by next weekend.

GRAB THE UMBRELLAS:

As a cold frontal system pushed into the region, we had heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning in the region. The opportunity for more showers and storms is not over, but for now it may be. Showers and thunderstorms will pause for most of the evening in north central Illinois. The biggest area that will continue to see showers mainly lies toward our east. The biggest thing on people's mind is "Did this summer 'cold' front bring us any cooler temperatures?".

Temperatures are staying cool tonight, but showers are still possible.

Good news! Yes, it will be bringing in cooler temperatures starting tonight. Lows will be in the 50's and lower 60's for most of the Stateline. Now, low temperatures in the upper 50's and lows '60s are not atypical for this time of year. This is actually very close to average lows during summer which is in the lower 60's for August. Might be a good night to open the windows for some areas through the night, but close them immediately in the morning as rain moves in.

WORK WEEK COOL, RAIN, AND HEAT

Greater chances for showers and thunderstorms will return early Monday morning along a new cold front. Winds will pick up out of the north up to 25-30 MPH as the system is pushed in behind a mid-level distance. The main concerns for these storms are the usual concerns during sub-severe storms (lightning, thunder, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. Thankfully, showers will end in the Stateline by Monday night leading to clear skies and even cooler lows.

Temperatures for the area will be in the 70's starting Monday afternoon after our two frontal passages. This will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the lows the '70s do not typically occur until mid-September, but the slow ascend of temperatures will begin. Highs are back in the '80s by Thursday with the best chances for the typical summer heat by the weekend. An unsettled pattern may occur for the weekend as well. Stay tuned for more details.