Rep. Cabello reacts to controversy over Facebook comment

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- State Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) is reacting to controversy surrounding a Facebook comment made over the weekend.

Cabello made the comment Saturday night after thanking people in a Facebook post for showing support for the police during a Back the Blue rally held over the weekend.

One person responded on Cabello's post saying, "Thank you, John Cabello. You're doing what your constituents want. Now is the time to lock and unload? Asking for a friend." Cabello responded by saying, "Not yet but be ready."

Cabello took to Facebook Sunday to clarify his comment, which comes a few hours after Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara called out Cabello by saying he "incited violence" and is not "promoting peace."

Read Cabello's full response to the controversy surrounding the comment below.

"I replied to a comment on Facebook that has somehow become “controversial” as it related to a five word short response to a Facebook comment. These five words have been contorted and twisted around to something that it is not. Am I surprised that my political opponents and their supporters, none of whom showed up this past Saturday to “back the blue”, is now trying to use this to “cancel” me. No. This particular Facebook friend, like many of the people in my district is concerned over the lawlessness he has seen both locally and nationally. He expressed that view and his concerns in a way which elicited a similar tongue in cheek response from me that some posters on Facebook have implied means that I was advocating for violence. Not only do I reject that interpretation but I will not yield my support for law enforcement. Everyone needs to be treated fairly and humanely and in my speech Saturday morning at the Back the Blue rally at the First Responders memorial I passionately spoke out about the need for those of us in blue to try to achieve perfection even though it is tough to do sometimes. Saturday was an opportunity for people to show their admiration for those of us who wear the uniform of law enforcement. In the past few months my brothers and sisters in blue have been vilified and lumped together with a very few bad actors. We needed that rally on Saturday and so did the people who were in attendance. We had over well over 600 people there. Our speeches did not “incite” anyone nor did they even come close to advocating for lawlessness. We are all tired of the lawlessness and the politicians who don't support the men and women of law enforcement. Another rally is being planned!"

