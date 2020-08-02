Only 1 major candidate running to succeed Tulsi Gabbard

HONOLULU (AP) — Kai Kahele is the only major candidate in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, virtually guaranteeing he will be sworn in as Hawaii’s newest congressman in January. The Democrat is so far ahead of everyone else that he’s spent the final four months before this week’s primary on active duty with the Hawaii National Guard. He’s been helping the Guard respond to the coronavirus pandemic instead of campaigning. Kahele got a head start when he said he would run for Gabbard’s seat while she campaigned for president. He became the front-runner when Gabbard later said she wouldn’t run for reelection.