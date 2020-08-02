New York Empire win World TeamTennis title

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — The New York Empire won the World TeamTennis title Sunday, with Coco Vandeweghe and Nicole Melichar surviving a championship point against the Chicago Smash. The Empire edged the expansion Smash 21-20, with title decided in a super tiebreaker. With the match in extended play at 20-20 and at 6-all in the best-of-13 super tiebreaker, Vandeweghe ripped Sloane Stephens’ serve with a forehand down the line that nicked the baseline. In women’s singles, 2017 U.S. Open winner Stephens beat Vandeweghe 5-3 to make the score 16-13. The Empire jumped out to a quick start thanks to Jack Sock, who had wins in mixed doubles with Vandeweghe and men’s doubles with Neal Skupski. Sock fell to 18-year-old Brandon Nakashima 5-0 in singles.