McNamara responds to recent protests, arrests: ‘We need to reject systemic and ingrained racism’

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara took to social media to respond to the recent arrests and protests happening in the city surrounding police.

Since Friday, about 15 people have been arrested during protests against police brutality and racism.

The protesters, loosely associated with Rockford Youth Abolitionists and the May 30th Alliance, have been gathering since late May after George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. The groups have called for change across the nation and the world.

Around 7 p.m. Friday night, Rockford Police arrested nine protesters during demonstrations outside of the City Market pavilion. On Saturday morning after a Back the Blue rally was held, more protesters were taken into custody after police asked them to leave and they did not.

Read below McNamara's full statement posted on Facebook Sunday in response to the recent developments, including when a deputy's son assisted in the arrest of a protester.