Marcus Smith holds off Jamie Hogan in playoff round to win Men’s City Championship

Rockford (WREX) — It took a couple extra holes to do, but Winnebago grad Marcus Smith came out on top to win the Men's City Tournament on Sunday at Aldeen Golf Course.

It was the rookie versus the vet, Smith taking on Jamie Hogan who was two strokes behind Smith heading into hole 17 when there was a lightning delay.

"The first hole back was tough, because I was a little off because of the delay and then I hit my driver," Smith said with a grimace. "Then I ended up making double, but I knew I was still tied with him so I had to finish with par."

Smith, who's headed to Eastern Michigan to play golf, emphasized how much the tournament win meant to him.

“It truly does mean a lot, I really wanted to win this event so i really gave it all i had and luckily i came out with the dub. i’m really fortunate for that.”

Smith looks forward to playing with his future teammates at Eastern Michigan in the fall.