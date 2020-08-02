 Skip to Content

Marcus Smith holds off Jamie Hogan in playoff round to win Men’s City Championship

New
9:24 pm Top Sports Stories

Rockford (WREX) — It took a couple extra holes to do, but Winnebago grad Marcus Smith came out on top to win the Men's City Tournament on Sunday at Aldeen Golf Course.

It was the rookie versus the vet, Smith taking on Jamie Hogan who was two strokes behind Smith heading into hole 17 when there was a lightning delay.

"The first hole back was tough, because I was a little off because of the delay and then I hit my driver," Smith said with a grimace. "Then I ended up making double, but I knew I was still tied with him so I had to finish with par."

Smith, who's headed to Eastern Michigan to play golf, emphasized how much the tournament win meant to him.

“It truly does mean a lot, I really wanted to win this event so i really gave it all i had and luckily i came out with the dub. i’m really fortunate for that.”

Smith looks forward to playing with his future teammates at Eastern Michigan in the fall.

Marcus Smith and Jamie Hogan shake hands after the Men's City Championship playoff round on Sunday at Aldeen Golf Course.
Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

Related Articles

Skip to content