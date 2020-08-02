Lee County reports confirmed cases of COVID-19 at developmental center

DIXON (WREX) -- Lee County Health Department is reporting confirmed cases of coronavirus at a developmental center.

Health officials say eight new cases are at the Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon.

According to staff, at first one employee and a resident tested positive, then others in the facility were tested and came back with positive results.

Lee County also reported another separate confirmed case.

This brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 143. The county sits at one death and 117 recoveries.

It's unclear how many employees and residents have caught the virus at the center.