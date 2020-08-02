Israel downs rocket launched by Gaza militants

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says it intercepted a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, in a rare attack punctuating months of relative calm. No casualties were reported. Sunday’ evening’s attack was the first case of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave in nearly a month. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket. Israel and Hamas have largely maintained an informal cease-fire agreement in recent months after three wars and numerous smaller battles in the Gaza Strip. Gaza has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the Hamas militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in the strip in 2007.