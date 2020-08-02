Isaias strengthens slightly as it crawls up Florida coast

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) --Florida's east coast is getting heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, with state officials dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday but still hit Florida with heavy rain and flooding.

The National Hurricane Service said Sunday night that the storm is centered about 50 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and about 365 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Isaias is forecast to be near hurricane strength by the time it reaches the Carolinas. Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Floridians to take the storm seriously. Authorities closed beaches, parks, and virus testing sites, lashing signs to palm trees so they wouldn't blow away.