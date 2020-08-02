Iran’s stock market hits record high amid battered economy

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Tehran Stock Exchange in Iran has closed at a record high. It crossed beyond 2 million points for the first time Sunday. That’s even as U.S. sanctions, unemployment, inflation and low oil prices batter the Iranian economy. The exchange has seen sharp increases this year, even as Iran struggled with one of the first serious coronavirus outbreaks outside China. But these rapid gains increasingly have analysts and experts worried about a growing stock market bubble. They fear it could be particularly dire, and wipe away the earnings of the average people currently flooding into the market.