Illinois reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) -- Illinois public health officials are reporting more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

There are 1,467 new cases of COVID-19 across the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's website.

The department also reported 14 more lives lost related to the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 181,943 and 7,517 deaths overall since the pandemic began.

Close to 39,000 people were tested for the virus Saturday. The statewide recovery rate sits at 95 percent.