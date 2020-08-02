House Dems seek to hold suburbs as Trump’s slide worries GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — This election year’s battle for control of the House is once again hinging heavily on a fight over suburban voters. Suburban districts vary, with some having a clear urban influence and others with a more rural feel. Either way, one of the overriding factors will be how President Donald Trump is viewed in the district. Right now, that’s a problem for Republicans because his dismal polling numbers are damaging down-ballot GOP candidates. Some Republicans say the House GOP may actually lose seats in this election. That’s a far cry from their early hopes of recapturing control of the chamber.