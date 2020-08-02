Heavy rain hammers South Korea, leaving 6 dead, 7 missing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Torrential rain has pounded most of South Korea, leaving six people dead and seven others missing. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the heavy rainfall Sunday triggered landslides in dozens of places, flooded residential areas and roads, and damaged some riverside structures. Much of the damage occurred in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central region. The ministry didn’t say how the six people died. South Korean media reported they were either buried by mud caused by landslides or drowned after being swept away by swollen waters. The ministry said the torrential rain left six people injured and 360 others homeless.