BOYCOTT GAMES: Fields harbors no anger despite missing ’80

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In the grand scheme of things, Benn Fields knows he’s lucky. His career as an elite high jumper has taken him around the globe more than once — to Nigeria, Mexico, Guatemala, the Middle East, even Russia. Many of those trips came while selling track and field equipment, a product he became very familiar with decades before while becoming one of the best in the world at his sport. The trip that never happened was the one to the Moscow Olympics. And though Fields will forever be known as a U.S. Olympian, he also will always wonder about what might have been had the U.S. government not spearheaded a boycott of those games 40 years ago.