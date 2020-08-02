Blackhawks’ Caggiula suspended for Game 2 vs. Oilers

Chicago forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for Game 2 of the Blackhawks’ qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton’s Tyler Ennis. The hit occurred in the second period of Chicago’s Game 1 victory. Ennis returned and finished the game. Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton says he didn’t believe Caggiula intended to strike Ennis in the head but understands the NHL’s decision because that contact was made. Colliton is unsure who will replace Caggiula in the lineup for Game 2 Monday night in Edmonton without fans.