3 dead in central Illinois collision of ambulance, vehicle

BENSON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in central Illinois say three people are dead after a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle on a Woodford County road. Killed in the crash Saturday were 20-year-old Morgan Ryder of Gridley, 19-year-old Jared Seggerman of Minonk and 19-year-old Seth Unruh of Pattonsburg. Another passenger in the car, a 21-year-old Minonk man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police say the vehicle driven by Ryder was southbound on County Road approaching Illinois Route 116 when it turned into the pathway of the ambulance traveling west on County Road. The ambulance driver, a 42-year-old man from LaSalle, was hospitalized, along with the patient being transported, a 78-year-old Ottawa woman.