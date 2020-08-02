1 dead, 4 missing after ferry sinks off Thai island of Samui

BANGKOK (AP) — A ferry has sunk off the Thai island of Koh Samui, leaving at least one person dead and four others missing. The ferry was carrying 12 crew members and four passengers when it sank in stormy conditions Saturday night after leaving Koh Samui’s port, according to a statement on the Surat Thani Public Affairs Department Facebook page. Nine people were rescued near the sunken vessel by rescue workers. Two more were found hours later near a nearby deserted island.