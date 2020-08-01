US Marshals put Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is putting merchandise and other “minor assets” from the Fyre Festival up for auction, more than three years after the highly publicized event notoriously fizzled out in the Bahamas. In a Thursday release, the U.S. Marshals announced 126 items from the festival will be auctioned off. Proceeds are going toward the victims of Billy McFarland, who acknowledged defrauding investors of $26 million in the 2017 Fyre Festival and over $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme after his arrest in the scam. The auction is run by Texas-based Gaston & Sheehan and ends Aug. 13.